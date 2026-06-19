T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,007,814 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,788,585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,007,814 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for 0.9% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 14.47% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $1,456,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $445,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,482 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $337,068,000 after buying an additional 1,834,440 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,185,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,714,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $291,352.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $153.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $155.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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