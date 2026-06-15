Tableaux LLC Sells 6,022 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Tableaux LLC cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up 0.3% of Tableaux LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tableaux LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GE stock opened at $334.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $232.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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