Tableaux LLC Trims Stock Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Tableaux LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,465 shares of the bank's stock after selling 36,845 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank makes up about 0.6% of Tableaux LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tableaux LLC's holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 317 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:TD opened at $117.32 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $193.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company's revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Toronto Dominion Bank's payout ratio is currently 48.52%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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