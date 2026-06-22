Tactive Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,340 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.1% of Tactive Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $879,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $346,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,283 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $329,239,000 after purchasing an additional 774,747 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,553,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,997 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $313,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Get BR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE BR opened at $137.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.41. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadridge Financial Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadridge Financial Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here