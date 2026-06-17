Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Boosts Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,021 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Corpay accounts for 1.2% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.06% of Corpay worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Corpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Corpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Occam Crest Management LP purchased a new position in Corpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in Corpay by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Corpay by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,540 shares of the company's stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CPAY opened at $360.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $367.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $333.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other news, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. This represents a 86.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corpay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corpay wasn't on the list.

While Corpay currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here