Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $11.79 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.17.

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Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

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Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $408.07 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $367.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.06. The company has a market capitalization of $370.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $415.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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