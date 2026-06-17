Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,777 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.2%

STX stock opened at $1,031.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $1,097.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $733.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) and reiterated Overweight , citing stronger HDD pricing and prolonged supply tightness tied to AI data-center demand. Benzinga reference

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on and reiterated , citing stronger HDD pricing and prolonged supply tightness tied to AI data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of the AI storage boom, with memory and storage stocks broadly rising as investors rotate into the sector on improving demand and pricing. Yahoo Finance reference

Multiple reports highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of the AI storage boom, with memory and storage stocks broadly rising as investors rotate into the sector on improving demand and pricing. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary also pointed to Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR platform and higher-capacity drives as longer-term competitive advantages that could support growth. Zacks reference

Analyst commentary also pointed to Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR platform and higher-capacity drives as longer-term competitive advantages that could support growth. Positive Sentiment: Broader sector momentum helped the move, as easing geopolitical risk and a rally in tech/memory stocks improved sentiment across storage names. Yahoo Finance reference

Broader sector momentum helped the move, as easing geopolitical risk and a rally in tech/memory stocks improved sentiment across storage names. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate disclosed several insider stock sales by executives, including the CEO and CFO. The transactions were largely pre-planned and, by themselves, do not necessarily signal weakening fundamentals.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,580.48. The trade was a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 165,653 shares of company stock worth $117,161,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $831.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here