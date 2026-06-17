Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Makes New $7.80 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen and other analysts raised price targets sharply, with several firms arguing that AI-driven memory demand could support pricing strength into 2027 and leave significant upside even after Micron’s huge run. Article Title

TD Cowen and other analysts raised price targets sharply, with several firms arguing that AI-driven memory demand could support pricing strength into 2027 and leave significant upside even after Micron’s huge run. Positive Sentiment: Micron is benefiting from strong demand for DRAM, NAND, HBM, and enterprise SSDs, with commentary pointing to a persistent supply-demand imbalance and better-than-expected earnings over the next two fiscal years. Article Title

Micron is benefiting from strong demand for DRAM, NAND, HBM, and enterprise SSDs, with commentary pointing to a persistent supply-demand imbalance and better-than-expected earnings over the next two fiscal years. Positive Sentiment: Recent news that Micron has been approved to supply HBM4 memory for AI applications reinforced its role as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

Recent news that Micron has been approved to supply HBM4 memory for AI applications reinforced its role as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces highlighted Micron’s breakout momentum and argued the stock could still have meaningful upside, with Wall Street targets ranging as high as $1,500 on expectations for strong gross margins and buybacks. Article Title

Several pieces highlighted Micron’s breakout momentum and argued the stock could still have meaningful upside, with Wall Street targets ranging as high as $1,500 on expectations for strong gross margins and buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Micron’s fiscal Q3 earnings due June 24, which could be a major catalyst either confirming or cooling the stock’s recent momentum. Article Title

Investors are watching Micron’s fiscal Q3 earnings due June 24, which could be a major catalyst either confirming or cooling the stock’s recent momentum. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Micron’s rally has been extremely extended and that the stock may be overbought, with peak-cycle risk and a potential slowdown in growth still on the radar. Article Title

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.2%

MU opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,110.40. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $705.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $788.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here