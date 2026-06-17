Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after buying an additional 288,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,633,991,000 after buying an additional 229,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,376,229,000 after buying an additional 718,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,346,512 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,677,486,000 after buying an additional 420,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $472.73 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $478.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

Get Our Latest Report on TMO

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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