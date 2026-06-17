Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Takes $3.34 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the company's stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,492 shares of the company's stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.92. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.68 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. This represents a 3.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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