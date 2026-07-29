Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) $TWN Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN - Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,047 shares of the company's stock after selling 184,562 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 1.87% of Taiwan Fund worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Fund by 40.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Taiwan Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 14,436 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Fund by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,030 shares of the company's stock worth $59,947,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares during the period.

Taiwan Fund Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Fund stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $105.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67.

Taiwan Fund Company Profile

Taiwan Fund, Inc NYSE: TWN is a closed-end management investment company that offers U.S. investors direct exposure to the Taiwanese equity market. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued primarily by companies based in Taiwan. Its strategy provides access to one of Asia's most dynamic markets, focusing on sectors such as technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, financial services and consumer goods.

The fund typically invests in common stocks of Taiwanese issuers traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, as well as equity-related instruments such as ADRs and foreign-listed securities of Taiwanese companies.

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