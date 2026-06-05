Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,304 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: At its annual shareholders’ meeting, CEO C.C. Wei said TSMC expects strong growth over the next few years as AI demand for advanced semiconductors remains robust, and he suggested the company would like to raise chip prices to protect margins. Article Title

At its annual shareholders’ meeting, CEO C.C. Wei said TSMC expects strong growth over the next few years as AI demand for advanced semiconductors remains robust, and he suggested the company would like to raise chip prices to protect margins. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst and market commentary pieces highlighted TSMC as central to the AI supply chain, noting its leadership in advanced-node manufacturing and continued bullish price-target support from firms like Bernstein and BofA. Article Title

Multiple analyst and market commentary pieces highlighted TSMC as central to the AI supply chain, noting its leadership in advanced-node manufacturing and continued bullish price-target support from firms like Bernstein and BofA. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved TSMC’s 2025 results and charter changes at the June 4 meeting, reinforcing a stable corporate backdrop with no sign of governance disruption. Article Title

Shareholders approved TSMC’s 2025 results and charter changes at the June 4 meeting, reinforcing a stable corporate backdrop with no sign of governance disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing TSMC with Micron and reviewing its decade-long stock gains was generally supportive, but largely reiterated the long-term AI investment thesis rather than delivering a new catalyst. Article Title

Coverage comparing TSMC with Micron and reviewing its decade-long stock gains was generally supportive, but largely reiterated the long-term AI investment thesis rather than delivering a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Media and market-watch items noted TSMC’s importance to the broader tech/AI trade and its appearance in futures and sector rotation coverage, which supports visibility but does not change fundamentals. Article Title

Media and market-watch items noted TSMC’s importance to the broader tech/AI trade and its appearance in futures and sector rotation coverage, which supports visibility but does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns rose after Wei warned that AI chip shortages are not ending soon and that it will take a very long time to fully satisfy U.S. customer demand, implying supply constraints and possible execution challenges. Article Title

Investor concerns rose after Wei warned that AI chip shortages are not ending soon and that it will take a very long time to fully satisfy U.S. customer demand, implying supply constraints and possible execution challenges. Negative Sentiment: Reports emphasizing a years-long AI chip supply shortage and rising component costs may pressure sentiment in the near term, even if they underscore strong demand. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $444.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50 day moving average price is $386.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $202.28 and a 52 week high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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