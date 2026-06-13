Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Marcho Partners LLP's Largest Position

Marcho Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,464 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 67,074 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 22.8% of Marcho Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marcho Partners LLP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $688,118,000 after buying an additional 1,098,727 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,924,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:TSM opened at $423.00 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $206.20 and a one year high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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