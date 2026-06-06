Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Ramirez Asset Management Inc.'s Largest Position

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,107 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 5.3% of Ramirez Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $40,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Asset Management Hungary Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 6.6%

NYSE TSM opened at $415.62 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $203.23 and a 12 month high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $387.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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