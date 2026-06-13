Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Strategy Capital LLC's 5th Largest Position

Strategy Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,443 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 39,262 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 7.6% of Strategy Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategy Capital LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $102,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $423.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $397.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $206.20 and a 12-month high of $450.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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