Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Position Trimmed by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,712 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.9% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $923,588.64. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $399.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $427.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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