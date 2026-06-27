Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,842 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.6% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $210,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $327,927. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $432.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $413.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.39. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $221.18 and a 52 week high of $476.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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