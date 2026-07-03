Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 273.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,832,708,000 after acquiring an additional 966,926 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,984,783,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on TSMC, with several reports highlighting strong AI-chip demand, expanding advanced-node capacity, and continued earnings growth expectations.

Analysts remain broadly constructive on TSMC, with several reports highlighting strong AI-chip demand, expanding advanced-node capacity, and continued earnings growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: TSMC is expanding its global 3-nanometer footprint across Taiwan, Arizona, and Japan, reinforcing its position as a key supplier for AI and high-performance computing chips.

TSMC is expanding its global 3-nanometer footprint across Taiwan, Arizona, and Japan, reinforcing its position as a key supplier for AI and high-performance computing chips. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests TSMC remains a preferred way to play the AI semiconductor boom, supported by manufacturing leadership and estimate revisions.

Recent commentary suggests TSMC remains a preferred way to play the AI semiconductor boom, supported by manufacturing leadership and estimate revisions. Positive Sentiment: A recent insider purchase by a TSMC vice president added a modest confidence signal, while analyst sentiment remains centered on a “Buy” view.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders purchased 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $434.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50 day moving average is $420.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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