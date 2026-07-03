Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 306.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,397 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,514 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TSM opened at $434.71 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $420.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on TSMC, with several reports highlighting strong AI-chip demand, expanding advanced-node capacity, and continued earnings growth expectations.

Analysts remain broadly constructive on TSMC, with several reports highlighting strong AI-chip demand, expanding advanced-node capacity, and continued earnings growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: TSMC is expanding its global 3-nanometer footprint across Taiwan, Arizona, and Japan, reinforcing its position as a key supplier for AI and high-performance computing chips.

TSMC is expanding its global 3-nanometer footprint across Taiwan, Arizona, and Japan, reinforcing its position as a key supplier for AI and high-performance computing chips. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests TSMC remains a preferred way to play the AI semiconductor boom, supported by manufacturing leadership and estimate revisions.

Recent commentary suggests TSMC remains a preferred way to play the AI semiconductor boom, supported by manufacturing leadership and estimate revisions. Positive Sentiment: A recent insider purchase by a TSMC vice president added a modest confidence signal, while analyst sentiment remains centered on a “Buy” view.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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