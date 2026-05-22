Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 590.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.6% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $407.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $190.03 and a 12-month high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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