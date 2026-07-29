Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by RDST Capital LLC

RDST Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,619 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 93,579 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 5.8% of RDST Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RDST Capital LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $60,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 273.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue of roughly $40 billion, and raised its outlook. The results reinforced demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing customers. These 3 Companies Reported Record Results and Raised Guidance

TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue of roughly $40 billion, and raised its outlook. The results reinforced demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing customers. Positive Sentiment: The company is increasing its 2026 capital-spending budget to as much as $64 billion to expand advanced-chip capacity and capture long-term AI and HPC demand. Analysts at Needham raised their price target from $480 to $530 and maintained a buy rating. TSMC Raises 2026 CapEx Budget to Capture Long-Term AI, HPC Demand

The company is increasing its 2026 capital-spending budget to as much as $64 billion to expand advanced-chip capacity and capture long-term AI and HPC demand. Analysts at Needham raised their price target from $480 to $530 and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries continue to identify TSMC as a major beneficiary of expanding AI infrastructure investment, alongside other chip and memory leaders. Its position as a critical supplier to leading AI-chip designers supports the bullish thesis. 3 AI Chip and Memory Behemoths to Buy Ahead of August for Big Upside

Several market commentaries continue to identify TSMC as a major beneficiary of expanding AI infrastructure investment, alongside other chip and memory leaders. Its position as a critical supplier to leading AI-chip designers supports the bullish thesis. Positive Sentiment: TSMC vice presidents reported multiple open-market purchases, modestly increasing their personal holdings. Insider buying can provide a supportive signal, although the transactions are small relative to the company’s market value. SEC Insider Purchase Filing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5%

TSM opened at $393.13 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.70 and a 12 month high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.77 and a 200 day moving average of $383.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $74,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 30,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,243,840.97. This trade represents a 3.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,124. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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