Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Guardian Partners Inc.

Guardian Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,838 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Guardian Partners Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue of roughly $40 billion, and raised its outlook. The results reinforced demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing customers. These 3 Companies Reported Record Results and Raised Guidance

TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue of roughly $40 billion, and raised its outlook. The results reinforced demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing customers. Positive Sentiment: The company is increasing its 2026 capital-spending budget to as much as $64 billion to expand advanced-chip capacity and capture long-term AI and HPC demand. Analysts at Needham raised their price target from $480 to $530 and maintained a buy rating. TSMC Raises 2026 CapEx Budget to Capture Long-Term AI, HPC Demand

The company is increasing its 2026 capital-spending budget to as much as $64 billion to expand advanced-chip capacity and capture long-term AI and HPC demand. Analysts at Needham raised their price target from $480 to $530 and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries continue to identify TSMC as a major beneficiary of expanding AI infrastructure investment, alongside other chip and memory leaders. Its position as a critical supplier to leading AI-chip designers supports the bullish thesis. 3 AI Chip and Memory Behemoths to Buy Ahead of August for Big Upside

Several market commentaries continue to identify TSMC as a major beneficiary of expanding AI infrastructure investment, alongside other chip and memory leaders. Its position as a critical supplier to leading AI-chip designers supports the bullish thesis. Positive Sentiment: TSMC vice presidents reported multiple open-market purchases, modestly increasing their personal holdings. Insider buying can provide a supportive signal, although the transactions are small relative to the company’s market value. SEC Insider Purchase Filing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.13 per share, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,840.97. The trade was a 3.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.39 per share, with a total value of $223,170.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $297,560. This represents a 300.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 14,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,124 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $393.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here