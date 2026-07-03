Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $434.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.70 and a 12 month high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $923,588.64. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on TSMC, with several reports highlighting strong AI-chip demand, expanding advanced-node capacity, and continued earnings growth expectations.

Analysts remain broadly constructive on TSMC, with several reports highlighting strong AI-chip demand, expanding advanced-node capacity, and continued earnings growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: TSMC is expanding its global 3-nanometer footprint across Taiwan, Arizona, and Japan, reinforcing its position as a key supplier for AI and high-performance computing chips.

TSMC is expanding its global 3-nanometer footprint across Taiwan, Arizona, and Japan, reinforcing its position as a key supplier for AI and high-performance computing chips. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests TSMC remains a preferred way to play the AI semiconductor boom, supported by manufacturing leadership and estimate revisions.

Recent commentary suggests TSMC remains a preferred way to play the AI semiconductor boom, supported by manufacturing leadership and estimate revisions. Positive Sentiment: A recent insider purchase by a TSMC vice president added a modest confidence signal, while analyst sentiment remains centered on a “Buy” view.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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