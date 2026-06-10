Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stake Boosted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,317 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,251,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,583,960,000 after acquiring an additional 699,611 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported May 2026 consolidated revenue of NT$416.98 billion, about 30% higher than a year earlier, reinforcing confidence in continued AI-driven demand. Article Title

TSMC reported May 2026 consolidated revenue of NT$416.98 billion, about 30% higher than a year earlier, reinforcing confidence in continued AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSMC shares, a modest signal of insider confidence. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSMC shares, a modest signal of insider confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to debate whether TSMC’s AI growth and valuation are fully priced in, so the stock may react to any sign of earnings momentum slowing or accelerating. Article Title

Analysts continue to debate whether TSMC’s AI growth and valuation are fully priced in, so the stock may react to any sign of earnings momentum slowing or accelerating. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is weighing stricter controls on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could reduce some future sales opportunities for TSMC. Article Title

Taiwan is weighing stricter controls on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could reduce some future sales opportunities for TSMC. Negative Sentiment: U.S. senators are pushing for tighter export rules on contract chipmakers like TSMC serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another policy headwind. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $428.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here