Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Holdings Lessened by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,067 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 5.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $404.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.81 and a fifty-two week high of $421.97. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $365.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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