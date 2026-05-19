Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,611 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $237,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,090,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,757,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $395.84 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $188.81 and a 1 year high of $421.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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