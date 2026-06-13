Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Position Reduced by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 143,852 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.5% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $288,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,251,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,583,960,000 after buying an additional 699,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $423.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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