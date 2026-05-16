Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO is AMJ Financial Wealth Management's 3rd Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,458 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 3.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 48,384 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.1% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the company's stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $3,419,000. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $12,465,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,950 shares of the company's stock worth $150,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,403 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $242.44 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $209.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.63 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,350.98. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,320. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $13,978,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.93.

View Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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