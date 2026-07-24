Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 650.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,389,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,738 shares of the company's stock worth $291,551,000 after buying an additional 704,316 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,842,927 shares of the company's stock worth $471,845,000 after buying an additional 568,263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock worth $372,828,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,352,000 after buying an additional 472,383 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the sale, the director owned 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,565.48. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total value of $4,634,210.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,915,609.48. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $230.25 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $233.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.13, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $265.94.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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