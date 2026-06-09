Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,403 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $212.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.63 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Insider Activity

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,708,814.14. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,320. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 551,748 shares of company stock worth $124,430,762 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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