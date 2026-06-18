Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Purchased by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,474 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 5.4% of Contour Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $232,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $9,640,000. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,519 shares of the company's stock worth $43,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 41,536 shares of the company's stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $107,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,040.96. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,421,565.48. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,096 shares of company stock valued at $127,294,182. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.06.

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Trending Headlines about Take-Two Interactive Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism around Grand Theft Auto VI remains the biggest driver, with analysts highlighting major launch potential, upcoming marketing milestones, and pre-order catalysts that could lift future earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street optimism around remains the biggest driver, with analysts highlighting major launch potential, upcoming marketing milestones, and pre-order catalysts that could lift future earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Take-Two is using AI to improve efficiency and support mobile ad growth, which could help margins and operating performance ahead of the GTA VI launch. Article Title

Jefferies said Take-Two is using to improve efficiency and support mobile ad growth, which could help margins and operating performance ahead of the GTA VI launch. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage stayed constructive, including buy-equivalent ratings and higher price targets , reinforcing the view that TTWO may have more upside if the next game cycle plays out as expected. Article Title

Recent analyst coverage stayed constructive, including , reinforcing the view that TTWO may have more upside if the next game cycle plays out as expected. Neutral Sentiment: TTWO was included in a “most promising metaverse stocks” list and compared favorably to other gaming names in value-oriented articles, which may support sentiment but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

TTWO was included in a list and compared favorably to other gaming names in value-oriented articles, which may support sentiment but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, including director Jon J. Moses and insider Daniel Emerson, may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were disclosed and one was under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $228.03 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.63 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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