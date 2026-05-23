Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,915 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the sale, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $415,320. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $1,701,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,756 shares in the company, valued at $36,569,104.96. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $13,866,155 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Take-Two Interactive Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Take-Two beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with stronger-than-expected net bookings, revenue growth, and a narrower loss, while also confirming that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for a Nov. 19 release. Article Title

Take-Two beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with stronger-than-expected net bookings, revenue growth, and a narrower loss, while also confirming that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for a Nov. 19 release. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and other analysts highlighted the confirmed GTA VI launch timeline and broad portfolio strength, reinforcing long-term confidence in the stock despite near-term volatility. Article Title

Wedbush and other analysts highlighted the confirmed GTA VI launch timeline and broad portfolio strength, reinforcing long-term confidence in the stock despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly to $287 from $293 but kept an overweight rating, suggesting continued upside expectations for TTWO. Article Title

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly to $287 from $293 but kept an overweight rating, suggesting continued upside expectations for TTWO. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity showed traders positioning for volatility, likely driven by the GTA VI announcement and earnings release.

Unusually large call-option activity showed traders positioning for volatility, likely driven by the GTA VI announcement and earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on management’s fiscal 2027 bookings guidance of about $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, which came in below Wall Street expectations and appears to be the main reason the stock is declining. Article Title

Investors focused on management’s fiscal 2027 bookings guidance of about $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, which came in below Wall Street expectations and appears to be the main reason the stock is declining. Negative Sentiment: The softer outlook also weighed on sentiment even as the company raised expectations for FY2027 EPS, because revenue and bookings guidance are what matter most for near-term valuation. Article Title

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $227.55 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.63 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report).

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