Talon Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,537 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 207.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 409.5% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Dbs Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,035.01 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $694.05 and a 12-month high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $305.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,051.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $953.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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