Talon Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,086 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,086 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 331.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor attention around AMGN has increased, potentially supporting trading interest as the company approaches its second-quarter results. Amgen investor attention article

Investor attention around has increased, potentially supporting trading interest as the company approaches its second-quarter results. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen will release its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on August 4 and host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. The announcement gives investors a near-term catalyst, with management expected to discuss results and outlook. Amgen second-quarter webcast announcement

Amgen will release its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on August 4 and host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. The announcement gives investors a near-term catalyst, with management expected to discuss results and outlook. Negative Sentiment: An earnings preview projects that Amgen’s second-quarter earnings may decline and suggests the company lacks the factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. That could weigh on expectations ahead of the August 4 report. Amgen Q2 earnings preview

An earnings preview projects that Amgen’s second-quarter earnings may decline and suggests the company lacks the factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. That could weigh on expectations ahead of the August 4 report. Negative Sentiment: Amgen halted a late-stage Phase 3 study of rocatinlimab in prurigo nodularis, resetting expectations for the drug in dermatology. The development removes or delays a potential source of future growth and adds uncertainty to the company’s pipeline. Rocatinlimab Phase 3 study article

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on Amgen in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $393.10 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.77 and a 12-month high of $398.00. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $353.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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