Talon Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,484 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Down 4.8%

EME opened at $707.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $806.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $564.92 and a 12 month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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