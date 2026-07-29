Talon Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,123 United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,152 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $35,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Elmind Capital LP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. Elmind Capital LP now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 264,271 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $156,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,135 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total value of $5,785,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,921,276.08. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 512,833 shares of company stock worth $285,561,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street maintains a generally constructive view: 11 analysts rate UTHR a Buy and two rate it Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $648.33. JPMorgan recently raised its target to $687, while HC Wainwright lifted its target to $660. United Therapeutics Corporation Given Average Rating of Moderate Buy by Brokerages

Wall Street maintains a generally constructive view: 11 analysts rate UTHR a Buy and two rate it Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $648.33. JPMorgan recently raised its target to $687, while HC Wainwright lifted its target to $660. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors continued adding to positions during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management increased its stake by 79.2%, and Versant Capital Management nearly doubled its position. Institutions collectively own about 94.1% of UTHR’s outstanding shares.

Institutional investors continued adding to positions during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management increased its stake by 79.2%, and Versant Capital Management nearly doubled its position. Institutions collectively own about 94.1% of UTHR’s outstanding shares. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for approximately $5.04 million at an average price of $530.42 on July 27. She retained 324,443 directly held shares valued at roughly $172 million, so the transaction reduced her direct position by 2.84% but does not represent an exit from the company. Insider Selling: United Therapeutics CEO Sells $5 Million of Stock

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for approximately $5.04 million at an average price of $530.42 on July 27. She retained 324,443 directly held shares valued at roughly $172 million, so the transaction reduced her direct position by 2.84% but does not represent an exit from the company. Negative Sentiment: The CEO’s repeated recent share disposals may weigh on sentiment, particularly while UTHR trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. However, insider sales can also reflect personal financial planning rather than a change in the company’s outlook.

The CEO’s repeated recent share disposals may weigh on sentiment, particularly while UTHR trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. However, insider sales can also reflect personal financial planning rather than a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: United Therapeutics’ latest reported quarter showed weaker-than-expected results: earnings per share were $5.82 versus a $7.00 consensus estimate, revenue was $781.5 million versus $797.4 million expected, and revenue declined 1.6% year over year. These results remain a fundamental concern despite full-year earnings estimates of $26.65 per share.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of UTHR opened at $523.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35. The stock's 50 day moving average is $546.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $648.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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