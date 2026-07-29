Talon Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,679 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Research raised Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $222.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here