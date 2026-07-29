Talon Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,751 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Leidos by 46.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,073 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 86.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,405 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,155 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Leidos's payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Leidos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Leidos from $178.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $171.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leidos

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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