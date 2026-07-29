Talon Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.06 Million in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company's stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $305.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $299.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.59. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $267.25 and a 52 week high of $379.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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