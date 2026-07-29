Talon Private Wealth LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,605 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $252.43 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $300.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.20. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Key Stories Impacting Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expansion milestone: Cheniere received approval to introduce natural gas into its final LNG expansion plant. This advances commissioning and supports the company’s longer-term growth in LNG production and exports. Cheniere gets approval to introduce natural gas into final LNG expansion plant

Cheniere received approval to introduce natural gas into its final LNG expansion plant. This advances commissioning and supports the company’s longer-term growth in LNG production and exports. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained: Cheniere declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, or approximately $2.22 annualized, payable August 18 to shareholders of record August 10. The roughly 0.9% yield provides a modest income return and signals continued shareholder distributions. Cheniere Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cheniere declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, or approximately $2.22 annualized, payable August 18 to shareholders of record August 10. The roughly 0.9% yield provides a modest income return and signals continued shareholder distributions. Neutral Sentiment: Constructive LNG backdrop: Coverage highlights strong global LNG export demand and Cheniere’s positioning to benefit from the broader natural-gas export boom. However, the company remains exposed to commodity prices, project execution and elevated leverage.

Coverage highlights strong global LNG export demand and Cheniere’s positioning to benefit from the broader natural-gas export boom. However, the company remains exposed to commodity prices, project execution and elevated leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Several other items focused on EQT, Expand Energy and Chevron rather than Cheniere and are unlikely to have a direct effect on LNG shares. The available news does not identify a specific negative development explaining the session’s weakness.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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