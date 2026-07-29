Talon Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 877,932 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $271,031,000 after purchasing an additional 375,622 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48,267.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 340,987 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $164,925,000 after purchasing an additional 340,282 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin’s second-quarter performance remains a key catalyst: revenue increased 11% to approximately $20.1 billion, free cash flow recovered to $2.9 billion, backlog reached a record $230 billion and management raised its full-year outlook. The Missiles and Fire Control segment was particularly strong, with revenue up 19% and profit up 24%. Lockheed Martin: Missiles Make Valuation Attractive Again

Lockheed Martin’s second-quarter performance remains a key catalyst: revenue increased 11% to approximately $20.1 billion, free cash flow recovered to $2.9 billion, backlog reached a record $230 billion and management raised its full-year outlook. The Missiles and Fire Control segment was particularly strong, with revenue up 19% and profit up 24%. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see missile-production expansion for PAC-3 MSE, THAAD and PrSM as major growth drivers. L3Harris announced frameworks with the Department of War and Lockheed Martin to support a substantial increase in PAC-3 production and quadruple THAAD propulsion capacity, potentially improving future order visibility. L3Harris Signs Transformational Agreement to Drastically Increase Production for PAC-3 MSE

Analysts see missile-production expansion for PAC-3 MSE, THAAD and PrSM as major growth drivers. L3Harris announced frameworks with the Department of War and Lockheed Martin to support a substantial increase in PAC-3 production and quadruple THAAD propulsion capacity, potentially improving future order visibility. Positive Sentiment: Heightened defense budgets, geopolitical tensions and NATO members’ efforts to increase military spending are strengthening the demand outlook for Lockheed Martin’s aircraft, missile and defense systems. The company is also reportedly building weapons ahead of Pentagon orders, positioning it to respond more quickly to replenishment needs. Lockheed Martin: Flying High On Heightened Defense Spending

Heightened defense budgets, geopolitical tensions and NATO members’ efforts to increase military spending are strengthening the demand outlook for Lockheed Martin’s aircraft, missile and defense systems. The company is also reportedly building weapons ahead of Pentagon orders, positioning it to respond more quickly to replenishment needs. Positive Sentiment: At the Farnborough Airshow, Lockheed unveiled MORFIUS X-Rotor, a reusable airborne counter-drone system that uses high-power microwaves to disable groups of small unmanned aircraft. The technology addresses growing military demand for lower-cost defenses against drone swarms. Tech Weekly: Tesla under strain, Lockheed innovates drone fighter

At the Farnborough Airshow, Lockheed unveiled MORFIUS X-Rotor, a reusable airborne counter-drone system that uses high-power microwaves to disable groups of small unmanned aircraft. The technology addresses growing military demand for lower-cost defenses against drone swarms. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted strong investor attention and favorable value-oriented characteristics, while other analysis upgraded LMT to Buy. However, the stock’s valuation and the need for significant capital investment to expand production remain considerations for investors.

Zacks highlighted strong investor attention and favorable value-oriented characteristics, while other analysis upgraded LMT to Buy. However, the stock’s valuation and the need for significant capital investment to expand production remain considerations for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Western defense companies are seeking production lessons and partnerships with Ukrainian firms, potentially benefiting Lockheed Martin’s manufacturing agility, although the financial impact is not yet quantified. Western defense companies are looking to Ukrainian firms for lessons on how to build in wartime conditions

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $581.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $412.55 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.93 and a 200 day moving average of $574.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Citigroup upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $653.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $626.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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