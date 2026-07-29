Talon Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 146,133 shares of the company's stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3,478.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 266,400 shares of the company's stock worth $53,269,000 after acquiring an additional 258,956 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,248 shares of the company's stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Tenet Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenet Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and improved outlook: Tenet beat analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, while raising its 2026 forecast. Performance was driven by solid same-facility growth and disciplined expense management, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Tenet Healthcare Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises 2026 Outlook

Tenet beat analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, while raising its 2026 forecast. Performance was driven by solid same-facility growth and disciplined expense management, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise price targets: Truist increased its target to $290 from $270 and maintained a “buy” rating. Guggenheim raised its target to $283 from $242 and also rated the shares “buy.” The upgrades suggest analysts see further upside following the earnings beat and improved guidance. Analyst price-target updates

Truist increased its target to $290 from $270 and maintained a “buy” rating. Guggenheim raised its target to $283 from $242 and also rated the shares “buy.” The upgrades suggest analysts see further upside following the earnings beat and improved guidance. Positive Sentiment: Growth-stock appeal: Zacks highlighted Tenet as a highly ranked growth stock, which could attract additional interest from growth, value and momentum-focused investors. Tenet Healthcare Is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock

Zacks highlighted Tenet as a highly ranked growth stock, which could attract additional interest from growth, value and momentum-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst signal: Robert W. Baird lifted its target sharply to $280 from $210 but retained a “neutral” rating, indicating improved valuation expectations without a full shift to a bullish stance. Analyst price-target update

Robert W. Baird lifted its target sharply to $280 from $210 but retained a “neutral” rating, indicating improved valuation expectations without a full shift to a bullish stance. Negative Sentiment: Executive and director stock sales: EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 10,878 shares worth approximately $2.65 million, reducing her position by 37.14%. Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,837 shares worth about $934,000, cutting his ownership by 28.62%. Although these sales may be for personal or tax-related reasons, the sizable transactions could create a modest overhang for THC. Tenet Healthcare insider transaction filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $242.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $213.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.50.

View Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 7.8%

THC opened at $262.36 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.02 and a twelve month high of $262.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.44, for a total value of $934,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,329,233.92. This represents a 28.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,353 shares of company stock worth $5,103,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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