Talon Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,005.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 49,353,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,247,550,000 after purchasing an additional 44,887,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,635,780 shares of the company's stock worth $529,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,573 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12,983.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,491,322 shares of the company's stock worth $158,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $144,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company's stock.

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Baker Hughes Trading Down 3.5%

Baker Hughes stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.17%.Baker Hughes's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes's dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Key Headlines Impacting Baker Hughes

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Baker Hughes reported adjusted EPS of $0.64 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $6.74 billion, above estimates of $6.54 billion. Revenue increased 2.4% year over year, while strong cash flow and expanding margins supported the outlook. Baker Hughes earnings report

Baker Hughes reported adjusted EPS of $0.64 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $6.74 billion, above estimates of $6.54 billion. Revenue increased 2.4% year over year, while strong cash flow and expanding margins supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Energy Technology orders and backlog are key growth drivers. IET orders surged 49%, reaching a record level, and the company highlighted robust backlog growth and margin expansion. These trends are helping offset weaker near-term drilling activity. Baker Hughes Q2 earnings analysis

IET orders surged 49%, reaching a record level, and the company highlighted robust backlog growth and margin expansion. These trends are helping offset weaker near-term drilling activity. Positive Sentiment: A major LNG contract strengthens the long-term story. Baker Hughes secured a comprehensive liquefaction-technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 LNG expansion in Louisiana. The award reinforces exposure to LNG infrastructure and rising power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Baker Hughes Venture Global LNG order

Baker Hughes secured a comprehensive liquefaction-technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 LNG expansion in Louisiana. The award reinforces exposure to LNG infrastructure and rising power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support improved. Susquehanna raised its price target from $70 to $72 and assigned a positive rating, while Piper Sandler maintained its Buy rating. A separate Wall Street Zen upgrade also adds to favorable sentiment.

Susquehanna raised its price target from $70 to $72 and assigned a positive rating, while Piper Sandler maintained its Buy rating. A separate Wall Street Zen upgrade also adds to favorable sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance was broadly in line. Baker Hughes forecast revenue of approximately $6.9 billion, matching consensus, offering limited incremental upside from guidance alone. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share.

Baker Hughes forecast revenue of approximately $6.9 billion, matching consensus, offering limited incremental upside from guidance alone. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. Negative Sentiment: Management expects global oil-and-gas producer spending to decline modestly in 2026. Growth in Latin America, offshore Africa, and North American land activity is expected to be offset by reduced spending in Europe and the Middle East, creating a headwind for conventional oilfield services. Baker Hughes spending outlook

Growth in Latin America, offshore Africa, and North American land activity is expected to be offset by reduced spending in Europe and the Middle East, creating a headwind for conventional oilfield services. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning may be limiting gains. One analysis characterized BKR as fairly valued after its recent operational improvement and cautioned that Middle East tensions and AI-related power demand could reverse. Unusually heavy put-option buying also signals increased near-term hedging or bearish speculation.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 5,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $326,751.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,327.34. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 181,411 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $10,599,844.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 703,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,102,232.92. This represents a 20.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 367,910 shares of company stock worth $22,420,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

Further Reading

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