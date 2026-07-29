Talon Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,309 Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PKG opened at $253.17 on Wednesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $189.03 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's fifty day moving average is $229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.25%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.57.

View Our Latest Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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