Talon Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,450 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $261.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $184.04 and its 200-day moving average is $195.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.45%.The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $255 to $235 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The target cut reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a change to UBS’s positive investment stance. Benzinga

UBS lowered its price target from $255 to $235 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The target cut reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a change to UBS’s positive investment stance. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile’s CEO is continuing to reduce free-phone promotions after elevated postpaid churn showed signs of improving. Fewer giveaways could support margins and cash flow, although the strategy risks making the carrier less attractive to price-sensitive customers. T-Mobile cuts free phone deals

T-Mobile’s CEO is continuing to reduce free-phone promotions after elevated postpaid churn showed signs of improving. Fewer giveaways could support margins and cash flow, although the strategy risks making the carrier less attractive to price-sensitive customers. Neutral Sentiment: Customer experience is emerging as an important competitive differentiator for T-Mobile and Verizon, but analysts caution that customer-experience scores should not be treated as a direct forecast of subscriber or financial growth. Customer experience competition

Customer experience is emerging as an important competitive differentiator for T-Mobile and Verizon, but analysts caution that customer-experience scores should not be treated as a direct forecast of subscriber or financial growth. Neutral Sentiment: The broader 5G market remains a long-term growth opportunity, with global subscriptions expected to expand significantly through 2031. However, North American penetration is already high, shifting the industry’s focus from coverage expansion to customer retention, pricing and service quality. Telecom stocks comparison

The broader 5G market remains a long-term growth opportunity, with global subscriptions expected to expand significantly through 2031. However, North American penetration is already high, shifting the industry’s focus from coverage expansion to customer retention, pricing and service quality. Negative Sentiment: Investment commentary questioned whether T-Mobile’s unusually strong returns on assets can persist as competition intensifies. Starlink’s push into home broadband could limit T-Mobile’s ability to raise prices and pressure its broadband growth and profitability assumptions. Emerging network competition concerns

Investment commentary questioned whether T-Mobile’s unusually strong returns on assets can persist as competition intensifies. Starlink’s push into home broadband could limit T-Mobile’s ability to raise prices and pressure its broadband growth and profitability assumptions. Negative Sentiment: A service outage affected thousands of T-Mobile customers across the United States. Although the company said resources were focused on restoring service, the incident could damage customer satisfaction and increase churn concerns. T-Mobile outage

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here