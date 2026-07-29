Talon Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,143 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 61,436 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,835,097,000 after purchasing an additional 209,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,927 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,478 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,793,478,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,497 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $666.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $635.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $659.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $550.37 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $479.02 and a one year high of $774.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.86. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.97 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $2.47 dividend. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northrop Grumman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northrop Grumman wasn't on the list.

While Northrop Grumman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here