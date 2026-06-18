Talos Energy Inc. $TALO Stock Position Raised by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,658 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 161,652 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Talos Energy worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 449,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 556,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 430,361 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.The business had revenue of $472.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Talos Energy's quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Talos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Benchmark lowered Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Talos Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TALO

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,704,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,460,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,728,604.80. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,935,568 shares of company stock worth $48,892,022 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report).

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