Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 148,000 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 148,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,890,000. Lattice Semiconductor comprises about 1.9% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,064.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50-day moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $416,041.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,578,674.56. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $291,352.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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