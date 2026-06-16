Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,449 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 203,300 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 2.6% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings in Corning were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $186.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.76. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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