Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Has $18.62 Million Stock Position in onsemi $ON

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 254.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the quarter. onsemi comprises approximately 3.3% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned about 0.09% of onsemi worth $18,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 636.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after buying an additional 3,240,375 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 23,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 1,708,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 312.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,401,000 after buying an additional 1,523,866 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi turned more constructive on onsemi, raising its price target and flagging the shares as a potential upside catalyst ahead of Analyst Day, which is helping support the stock. Article Title

Citi turned more constructive on onsemi, raising its price target and flagging the shares as a potential upside catalyst ahead of Analyst Day, which is helping support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to onsemi’s exposure to AI/data-center power, automotive recovery, and a still-reasonable valuation after a strong 2026 run. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to onsemi’s exposure to AI/data-center power, automotive recovery, and a still-reasonable valuation after a strong 2026 run. Neutral Sentiment: Industry chatter continues around onsemi’s image in the semiconductor market, including third-party product launches using onsemi components, which may reinforce brand relevance but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

onsemi Trading Up 7.8%

ON stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial upgraded onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

Insider Buying and Selling

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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